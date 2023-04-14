Lisandro Martinez out for the season! Man Utd confirm MASSIVE injury blow as scan reveals metatarsal fracture

Mitchell Wilks
|
Lisandro Martinez 2022-23Getty
Lisandro MartínezManchester UnitedPremier LeagueUEFA Europa League

Manchester United have confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured metatarsal bone in his foot.

  • Martinez fractures metatarsal bone
  • Ruled out for rest of season
  • Hobbled off in draw with Sevilla

WHAT HAPPENED? A chaotic final 10 minutes at Old Trafford saw Manchester United's 2-0 lead against Sevilla in the Europa League completely unravel, in the worst way possible. After Starting centre-back duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were both forced off injured, the club has since confirmed that the Argentine will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a metatarsal bone in his foot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A statement posted to United's website reads: "Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

"However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season."

