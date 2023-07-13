Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman calls for 'quick solution' to England's bonuses row ahead of Women's World Cup

England Women's boss Sarina Wiegman hopes that the dispute between her players and the Football Association over World Cup bonuses be settled swiftly.

Women's World Cup starts next week

England and FA embroiled in row

Wiegman calls for quick resolution

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses, who come into the tournament after winning the European Championship, have been left disappointed by the fact that they will not be offered performance-related bonuses from the FA, while other countries will. With the tournament kicking off next Thursday, there is no resolution in sight and Wiegman insists that the two groups must come together to resolve the issue.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wiegman said, per the Evening Standard: "Of course I hope it is solved quickly and before the tournament starts. As a coach, you want it solved. I'm not involved in those discussions, it is something between the players and the FA. The players have not been speaking to me about it.

"They are very focused in training sessions and meetings. I just know it is something that needs to be solved and I hope there will be a quick solution."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the Women's World Cup, players will receive payments from FIFA; the money goes from £23,500 ($31,000) for teams knocked out in the group stages to £211,000 ($276,000) for the winners. FIFA used to distribute the money to associations and it would then be paid out to the players but it will now go directly to those who are playing. The United States are an example of a team who will be paid by both FIFA and their national association, but the FA argue that FIFA's pot is more than sufficient.

WHAT NEXT? England kick off their tournament against Haiti on July 22nd. Denmark and China are also in the Lionesses' group.