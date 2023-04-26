There's a chance Lionel Messi moves to the United States but Inter Miami must be 'clever' - MLS commissioner Don Garber

MLS is continuing its pursuit of Lionel Messi, commissioner Don Garber confirmed, but it will take a "clever" league-wide effort to get a deal done.

Messi expected to leave PSG

MLS eager to land superstar

But must convince him to reject Barca

WHAT HAPPENED? Garber is in full recruitment mode, talking up a Messi transfer to Inter Miami for the second time in as many months as MLS looks to secure the biggest transfer coup in its history. With Messi out of contract this summer, the league will do anything it takes to bring him to the United States - even if that means bending strict rules on player spending.

The league executive, who remains confident that a transfer is realistic, said Messi would be an "unprecedented" addition to American sports.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can tell you that we would love him in Major League Soccer," Garber told CBS Sports. “I think of him as someone who crosses so many barriers that he can be bigger than any athlete of any sport that has ever played here in the United States.

“We will work very hard with Miami, who is the team that is hoping to be able to sign him. We have been pretty effective at coming up with clever ways to sign players for our clubs in the right market.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Garber admitted it was an ever-changing situation that will require a proactive approach, adding: "There are a lot of dynamics that are going on there. He’s got a lot of things to think about in terms of where he wants to continue his career… It’s very real-time and I hope that we’re able to get in front of the discussion and hopefully bring something over the finish line.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona or even a club in Saudi Arabia could tempt Messi to snub MLS if he indeed chooses to leave Paris Saint-Germain, but there appears to be a genuine chance of him joining David Beckham's Inter Miami, where compatriot Gonzalo Higuain previously competed.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MLS? The league continues to evolve into more of a player development hotbed - as further evidenced by Cincinnati FC's sale of Brenner on Wednesday - but cannot afford to turn down one of the all-time great soccer players.

