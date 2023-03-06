'Something crazy' - Lionel Messi hails PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe's display in 'beautiful' World Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has praised Kylian Mbappe for his World Cup final hat-trick in what he called a "breathtaking" contest.

Praised Mbappe's performance

Acknowledged mutual achievements

Pledged to "do great things" in Paris

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's Argentina beat Mbappe's France on penalties after the latter grabbed a hat-trick in one of the all-time great World Cup performances. And three months on from the fixture, Messi has given props to his PSG team-mate for delivering the showing on a big stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It really was a breathtaking final, it's crazy how the match went. Kylian's performance was great too. Scoring three goals in a final and not being able to be a champion was something crazy," Messi told PSG's YouTube channel.

"But he's already won it too, he knows what it is to be world champion. But it was a beautiful final for the world of football. And now it's nice to be able to play for the same team and hopefully we can do great things in Paris," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi won his first World Cup and was awarded player of the tournament for a series of dazzling performances in Qatar, and the PSG forwards now both have World Cup winner's medals to their name. They are now charged with leading the club to domestic and European glory, with Neymar out injured.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine will lead the line as his side square off with Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League knockout clash on Wednesday.