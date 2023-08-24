Lionel Messi took it upon himself to get Inter Miami back in the match, sending a lovely cross into the box for Leo Campana to head home.

Messi assists Campana

Had scored in each of first seven games

MLS debut set for this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi assisted Campana to get the Herons back into the match after FCC went up 2-0. Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta, a fellow Argentine No. 10, had scored the two goals for FC Cincinnati.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi had scored in each of his first seven games since arriving, leading Inter Miami to the club's first-ever trophy in the League's Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Messi and Miami will be back in action this weekend as they face the New York Red Bulls in his first MLS match.

Article continues below

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami!