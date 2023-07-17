Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move will help the city rival New York and Los Angeles as USA's tourism hotspot, claims football finance expert

Lionel Messi's move to David Beckham's side could help Miami rival top cities like New York and Los Angeles as USA's tourism hotspot.

Messi will help Miami compete with New York and LA

Miami can be a tourism hotspot

Busquets unveiled along with Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi was introduced to the Inter Miami fans for the first time on Sunday after his move became official. The Argentine was handed the number 10 shirt as thousands cheered him on.

According to Sheffied Business School's Dr Rob Wilson, Messi's move to Inter Miami is not just a boost to US football but will also help the city of Miami to rival New York and Los Angeles as a tourism hotspot of the country.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

WHAT THEY SAID: The football finance expert said, "Lionel Messi could 100% inspire Miami to rival New York and Los Angeles as leaders of tourism in the US. There are multiple franchises there, from Dolphins to Marlins, so it’s becoming a Mecca for sports competition. Infrastructure is there, great transport links and a great climate. Absolutely somewhere people will be going to watch the competition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will be joined by his former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, who was also unveiled on Sunday at Miami.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The ex-Barcelona star will likely make his Inter Miami debut when they meet Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup next week.