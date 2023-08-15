WATCH: Lionel Messi scores from DISTANCE as Inter Miami star nets his ninth Leagues Cup goal

Lionel Messi put Inter Miami up 2-0 over the Philadelphia Union in the 20th minute with a stunning long-range finish.

Messi scored to put Miami up 2-0

Argentine's ninth goal of the tournament

Miami en-route to finals appearance

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi scored his ninth goal of the 2023 Leagues Cup to put Inter Miami up 2-0 early over the Philadelphia Union Tuesday evening. The goal came from over 30 yards out, as the Argentine picked out a corner against three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the goal, Messi further extended his lead in the race for the Golden Boot and Inter Miami are en-route to a finals appearance if the result holds.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI AND LIONEL MESSI?: They will look to hold onto their 2-0 lead over the Union and close-out the match from here on out.

