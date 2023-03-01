WATCH: Lionel Messi congratulated by Ronaldo after bumping into Brazil legend with wife Antonela Roccuzzo at FIFA the Best awards

Lionel Messi was crowned the best men's player at the 2022 The Best FIFA Awards and received some congratulatory words from Ronaldo Nazario.

Messi named The Best male player

Claims award for a second time

Spotted chatting with Ronaldo at awards

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo bumped into the Brazilian legend at the FIFA awards in Paris and stopped for a chat. Ronaldo congratulated Messi on his 2022 World Cup win with Argentina on a night when the Paris Saint-Germain star picked up the best men's player award. He said to Messi: "Congratulations for the World Cup, how beautiful. You deserve it. I'm very happy for you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi may have completed football by winning the World Cup with Argentina, but the PSG star continues to rack up achievements. He scored his 700th club career goal against Marseille on Sunday, picked up The Best award for the second time on Monday and his PSG team remain in contention to win Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina international and PSG are back in Ligue 1 action on Saturday against Nantes at the Parc des Princes.