'Linking up with Pogba is easy' - Bruno Fernandes in no doubt over Man Utd midfield partnership

Already a fan favourite, the Portuguese is relishing the prospect of lining up alongside the France international as English football returns

Bruno Fernandes has no doubts that he and Paul Pogba can play alongside each other in 's midfield, stating that complimenting the World Cup winner will be “easy” as he is one of the best players in the Premier League.

Fernandes hit the ground running at Old Trafford after his January arrival from C.P., swiftly endearing himself to the Red Devils faithful with a string of stand-out performances to put paid to any questions regarding an adaptation period.

The 25-year-old's exploits served as a huge lift to the club, inspiring United into stellar form before lockdown and thus easing the sting of having lost Pogba to injury for a large chunk of the season.

With the Frenchman now fit again, however, questions had been raised as to whether two creative minds would be able to dovetail to good effect at the Theatre of Dreams.

For Fernandes, though, there will be no issues, while adding that having a fit-again Marcus Rashford at their disposal makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's outfit a force worthy of qualification.

“I think linking up with Paul and Marcus is easy,” The international told the club's official website. “They are two of the best players in the Premier League, they have qualities to help us a lot.

“They have already shown that and I think now with both of them back we will be stronger than before and this is good for us. Now everyone is fit and we can do better on the training pitch and obviously in the games.

“What I’ve learnt is that this club is here to win everything it can. This is my focus, this is why I chose Manchester United. I want to be here and I want to be a champion and fight for every title.

“For me, personal targets are always to do better than before and the personal target is the same as the team – it’s about getting a place in the Champions League. I think this team deserves to be in the Champions League.

“After the first few games, maybe some players didn’t know me and now they will be more ready to play against me. But I will also be more ready and more excited and have more motivation to do better and better. That’s my aim.”

United, currently in fifth place, return to Premier League action on Friday with a trip to Jose Mourinho's .