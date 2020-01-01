Lingard has a point to prove with Manchester United opportunities running out

The midfielder has found himself short of Premier League minutes but will be given a chance to win back his manager's favour in the FA Cup

Rewind two years to the World Cup in and, while tournament fever swept through the country, it was an unexpected figure who was key to ’s success.

For all the talk of Harry Kane and Kieran Tripper, it was Jesse Lingard who was central to Gareth Southgate’s run to the semi-final of the competition in 2018, scoring a spectacular goal against to cap off a solid tournament.

But it wouldn’t have been a surprise if the 27-year-old had missed the cut for Southgate’s squad had the European Championship gone ahead as planned this summer. Lingard has not started in the league for since New Year’s Day and he has been restricted to just nine league starts in total during the current campaign.

More teams

Lingard admitted off-the-pitch issues affected his form last season and the unexpected break due to the coronavirus pandemic gave him hope the final few weeks of the season would provide him with a fresh start .

“I wanted to go back in fitter, sharper, than last season, to play every game. I’ve kind of forgotten about last season, we move forward. And even though the season’s not finished, I feel like it’s another little fresh start,” Lingard said in an Adidas Instagram video.

“Finishing the season, it feels like a mini-season for me, to go back in flying from the get-go and then next season just carry on.”

Lingard returned after the break in good condition having worked hard at home during lockdown in a bid to push on and get his place back in the starting XI. But, the issue for the England man is that Paul Pogba has also recovered from injury and January signing Bruno Fernandes is already undroppable.

Add to that Anthony Martial’s impressive form and Marcus Rashford’s return from injury and it makes it even more difficult for Lingard to push back into the team.

Despite the new five substitutions rule he was not asked to warm up in United’s first game of the restart at and a stomach bug meant he missed the midweek victory over .

His lack of appearances this season, 35 in all competitions which have been predominantly off the bench, have led to rumoured interest from clubs looking on from the outside but the attacking midfielder’s only focus at the moment is staying fit and trying to impress until the end of the season.

Lingard has a year left on his current contract with the option to extend for a further year and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has previously spoken about the ‘ups and downs’ in Lingard’s career, said the club would have to “wait and see” what the future holds for the academy graduate.

“Jesse has always been a very fit boy and he’s working hard. He is an athletic boy. So now it is time to give him a chance again. We know how he has worked. He has had his challenges,” Solskjaer said.

“Jesse knows what it takes to be a Man United player and he has scored important goals for us. Final obviously we remember that. Hopefully, Jesse can take his chance and we see the best of him again. We know there is a top player there.”

Lingard doesn’t need a motivational message from his manager to know that the next few weeks will be key. He will have been sat at home watching Man Utd's impressive attacking display against Sheffield United working out how he can fit into that front five which tore Chris Wilder’s side apart.

Solskjaer hasn’t written off the versatile Lingard and the determination is there from the player himself. His hard work in lockdown saw him top the fitness charts which the club had collected from StatSport, who collated GPS data from the players.

Lingard was top of the high-speed running category, which clocks total distance covered at a speed of 5.5m a second or above, with a result of 13,341. He also topped an intensity chart which works out how hard the body is working.

The score takes into consideration high-speed running and accelerations and decelerations. And while he was pipped to the post by Daniel James for top speed overall, he still recorded one of the fastest times of the squad of 35.78km/h.

He’s taken his training to the next level in a bid to break back into the starting XI on a regular basis and, while it’s going to be a tough task, it’s one that he is committed to.

One of his greatest moments in a Man Utd shirt came in the FA Cup and, with the tournament returning this weekend, he will be hoping to recreate those glory days. Solskjaer’s committed to giving him the chance, now he’s got to take it.