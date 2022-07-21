Lingard confirms free transfer to Nottingham Forest after Man Utd exit

The England international has opted to join the newly-promoted side on a one-year contract

Jesse Lingard has agreed to join Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. The England international left Manchester United this summer after his contract expired. He shared a video on social media confirming his switch to Forest.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move back to West Ham, where he thrived on loan during the second half of the 2020-21 season, as well as MLS. But he has opted to join the newly-promoted Forest instead as he looks to capitalise on increased playing time.

What has been said about Lingard's move to Nottingham Forest?

The club confirmed the arrival of the attacking midfielder on their official website, saying: "Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm the signing of Jesse Lingard."

Lingard announced his move with a video shared on the social media site, writing in the caption: "Ready for my new chapter. Let’s gooo babyyyyyy".

How long is Lingard's contract at Nottingham Forest?

Forest have not declared the length of Lingard's contract.

However, it has been reported that he has committed to a one-year contract with the club.

Lingard could earn up to £200,000 per week at Forest depending on bonuses, according to many outlets, but his base salary is much lower.

How did Lingard perform at Man Utd?

Lingard came through the United youth academy and enjoyed loan spells at Leicester and Birmingham before he made his senior debut for the Red Devils in August 2014.

He went on to make over 230 appearances for the club overall, including 22 matches throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

His contract expired at the end of the season and West Ham and Forest emerged as candidates to snap him up.

Juventus were also in the picture to sign the free agent but their interest cooled last month.