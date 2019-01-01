Lindelof sees 'excitement' at Man Utd as Red Devils rebuild for 2019-20

The Sweden international defender is looking forward to the new season at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to deliver an improvement

Victor Lindelof sees cause for “excitement” at despite the Red Devils taking in another summer rebuild.

The 2018-19 campaign proved to be a forgettable one for all concerned at Old Trafford.

Another managerial change was made, as the baton passed from Jose Mourinho to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while a sixth-place finish means no football for 2019-20.

Daniel James has become the first arrival of what is expected to be a busy transfer window, with there the promise of more fresh faces to come.

United are aware that a marked improvement is required, but all of those connected with the club are ready to face that challenge head on.

international defender Lindelof has told MUTV of the mindset heading into pre-season: “Well there’s a lot of excitement of course, because we haven’t seen each other for a long time.

“It’s always nice to see all the players and you know everyone is just excited to get started again, to work hard and get ready for the season.”

United have been handed a tough opening to the new season, with their campaign set to begin with a home date against Chelsea on August 11.

There are some winnable games to come after that, while 2019-20 will also see the introduction of a winter break into the English top-flight.

Lindelof believes that will be a positive and serve the Red Devils well.

He added: “I think it’s good actually.

“I think, if you look at the other countries, they always have a winter break and I think it’s important for the mind and the body as well to get a little bit of rest so you can keep going and work hard throughout the season.

“So yeah, I’m all for it. I know in we’ve always played a lot during the winter while others have rested a little bit, so I think it’s going to be good. I think people will enjoy it.”

The winter break agreed by the Football Association and Premier League will take place in February, with games being staggered to ensure that there are no weekends without any action.