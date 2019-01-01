Lincoln FC and Wisdom Ladies are winners at CLUB 5on5 football tournament

Lincoln FC, a football club from the Ashanti Region, and Wisdom Ladies, a club from the Greater Accra Region, have emerged as the national champions in Accra Brewery Limited’s (ABL) Club 5on5 amateur football tournament.

Lincoln won after overcoming a tough match with the Boys Boys football team, while Wisdom Ladies displayed superior football skills to win against Bishop Ladies. The first three teams in both categories received medals, cash prizes and limited edition Samuel Eto’o signed club jerseys. .

“The CLUB 5on5 Tournament was introduced to celebrate Ghanaians and offer brand experiences that play meaningful roles in their lives, and always in a responsible way,” said Country Director, Shaun Raposo.

“The CLUB 5on5 Tournament has excited our consumers and football enthusiasts, which has helped ABL entrench CLUB Beer’s position as a national icon and source of national pride.”

He congratulated Lincoln FC and Wisdom Ladies, and urged them on to play with passion and pride to beat their competitors at the upcoming continental final in .

“CLUB 5on5 Tournament has emphasized the important role CLUB plays as a brand which brings friends together and highlights the occasions for them to come together and enjoy what they truly love about - crisp and refreshing CLUB Beer,” ABL’s Head of Marketing, Ewurafua Addo-Atuah said.

“CLUB Beer will continue to build on its exceptional legacy as Ghana’s quintessential beer, and ABL will continue to add to our diverse portfolio of high quality brands to suit every palate.”

Princess Boakye Ansah (Wisdom Ladies) and Benjamin Oduro Acheampong (Lincoln FC) won the best player awards, while Bless Matilda Fosu (Bishop Ladies) and Nicholas Ackon (Rehoboth) won the golden boot prizes.

Enyonam Adzie (Bella 5) and Baandong Benedict (Super Stars) won the awards for the Fair Play Players of the Tournament.

Article continues below

The CLUB 5on5 Amateur Football Tournament is part of ABL’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABInBev) Africa-wide continental football activation.

The national champions will compete with seven other countries in the ABInBev Africa family in Tanzania in June this year. The continental champions will travel to Europe for the ultimate football experience.