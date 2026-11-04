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Europa League
team-logoLillestroem
Aaraasen Stadion
team-logoViktoria Plzen
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Lilleström vs Viktoria Plzen live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Lillestroem vs Viktoria Plzen
Lillestroem
Viktoria Plzen
Europa League

Lilleström play Viktoria Pilsen in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Aaraasen Stadion

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen live today: TV channel and live stream

This week's talking points: What's been happening at Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen?

With four wins from their last five competitive matches, Lilleström go into this game full of confidence. Hans Erik Ödegaard's side most recently won 0:1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run came away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, where they lost 0:6. Across the five matches, Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

Viktoria Pilsen have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their latest outing brought a convincing 0:4 away win over Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. In the Europa League, Pilsen most recently lost 1:2 to PFK Levski Sofia. Across all five matches, the club scored 16 goals and conceded eight.

LIL

LIL - Form

SAN
W0-2
RSO
L0-6
BRA
W3-2
SOG
W2-1
STA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VPL

VPL - Form

JAB
W2-3
LES
L1-2
PAR
L1-2
JIH
W1-6
BOS
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups

Lillestroem vs Viktoria Plzen Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Oedegaard

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Form

LIL

LIL - Form

SAN
W0-2
RSO
L0-6
BRA
W3-2
SOG
W2-1
STA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VPL

VPL - Form

JAB
W2-3
LES
L1-2
PAR
L1-2
JIH
W1-6
BOS
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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