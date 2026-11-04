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Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Aaraasen Stadion

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen live today: TV channel and live stream

This week's talking points: What's been happening at Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen?

With four wins from their last five competitive matches, Lilleström go into this game full of confidence. Hans Erik Ödegaard's side most recently won 0:1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run came away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, where they lost 0:6. Across the five matches, Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

Viktoria Pilsen have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their latest outing brought a convincing 0:4 away win over Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. In the Europa League, Pilsen most recently lost 1:2 to PFK Levski Sofia. Across all five matches, the club scored 16 goals and conceded eight.

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Form

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record

Lilleström vs. Viktoria Pilsen: The tables