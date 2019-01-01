Africa U23 Cup of Nations

'Like Messi and international trophies' - Ghanaians react to U23 Afcon defeat to Cote d'Ivoire

Many took to social media to share their thoughts on Tuesday's disappointment at the hands of the young Elephants 

For the third time in 2019, Ghana have been suffered a penalty shootout heartache at an international tournament.

And for the third straight time, Ghana have lost out to Cote d'Ivoire on penalties at a major championship. Tuesday's 3-2 loss in the semi-final of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt is the latest disappointment.

After twice coming back from behind to hold the young Elephants to a 2-2 after extra-time time, the Black Meteors' hopes of securing a first qualification for the Olympic Games since 2004 hit a snag following the shoot-out loss at Cairo International Stadium.

It adds to Ghana's penalty woes, having been knocked out of the 2019 Afcon on penalties in the Round of 16 by Tunisia and lost to Senegal in the final of the 2019 Wafu Cup of Nations.

It was also the third straight loss to the Ivorians at major tournaments following defeats in the final of the 1992 and 2015 Afcon finals.

Below are some social media reaction after the latest setback on Tuesday:

