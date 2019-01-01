'Like Messi and international trophies' - Ghanaians react to U23 Afcon defeat to Cote d'Ivoire
For the third time in 2019, Ghana have been suffered a penalty shootout heartache at an international tournament.
And for the third straight time, Ghana have lost out to Cote d'Ivoire on penalties at a major championship. Tuesday's 3-2 loss in the semi-final of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt is the latest disappointment.
After twice coming back from behind to hold the young Elephants to a 2-2 after extra-time time, the Black Meteors' hopes of securing a first qualification for the Olympic Games since 2004 hit a snag following the shoot-out loss at Cairo International Stadium.
It adds to Ghana's penalty woes, having been knocked out of the 2019 Afcon on penalties in the Round of 16 by Tunisia and lost to Senegal in the final of the 2019 Wafu Cup of Nations.
It was also the third straight loss to the Ivorians at major tournaments following defeats in the final of the 1992 and 2015 Afcon finals.
Below are some social media reaction after the latest setback on Tuesday:
Ghana's penalty shoot-outs so far.. This year alone👇👇👇— P•H•A•R•R•E•L•L🇺🇸🇬🇭 (@_MizterLover_) November 19, 2019
Ghana vs Tunisia AFCON..... 🇬🇭Lost❌
Ghana vs Senegal WAFU....🇬🇭Lost❌
Ghana vs Ivory Coast U23.... 🇬🇭Lost❌
This is really bad😂😂😂😂#BlackMeteors
Good thing my schedule was too packed for football. This game would have finished me.— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) November 19, 2019
Ghana and penalties be like Messi then international trophy #BlackMeteors— PlayBoi Young 🎭 (@PlayBoi_Young44) November 19, 2019
If Kwabena Owusu was privy to penalty shootouts, especially those that involved Ghana, he would have known that such balls can't beat the goalkeeper.— Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) November 19, 2019
Addae, Adiyiah, 2 Mensahs, Gyan etc.
#BlackMeteors didn't see top at this AFCON-U23. All four teams they played against played better than them.— GH. Warren Buffet #BossitUp (@JosiahMawuena) November 19, 2019
yet another penalty elimination, from #BlackStars to #BlackMeteors, can't we just do me practice? #howCanTheLoveCome— N.G.O (@ngoahamos) November 19, 2019
#BlackMeteors— Felix Mayes 💚 (@Jnr_Mayes99) November 19, 2019
Ghana Education Service must introduce Penalty kicks as a course
#BlackMeteors— morningdew🇬🇭 24th February (@aga_niba) November 19, 2019
Now that we know loosing penalties is in our DNA,we need not to worry.
GFA would soon come out to say they would organize a penalty taking league.This would help Ghana football..#BlackMeteors #CitiSports— iamwuly (@WulyJones) November 19, 2019
Ghana really got penalty issues. Should we hire angels from heaven for this task?🤔😳 #BlackMeteors #BringBackTheLove— Kelvin M. Ashong (@Mawunya_) November 19, 2019
Once again, we painfully exit a tournament through penalty shootouts 😭😭😭#BlackMeteors— Abdul-Lahie Abdul-Rahim Naa (@Naaninche1) November 19, 2019
We have missed this one to the finals but will still have the chance to play for the 3rd place that will see us in Tokyo 2020..#Blackmeteors#bringbackthelove#TeamGhana— Bright Brown (@bright_brownn) November 19, 2019
There is a 3rd place match to play and qualify for the Olympics. One more opportunity so come on lads🔥🙌🏻@OwusuKwabena97 @kurtokraku #TotalAFCONU23 #BringBackTheLove #BlackMeteors— Angel Fiifi Sconi🇬🇭 (@guysconi) November 19, 2019
The #blackmeteors guy he play the panenka penalty style dier if he miss like he for walk come Ghana😂😂— Mr. Martin (@_oseii) November 19, 2019