'Like Messi and international trophies' - Ghanaians react to U23 Afcon defeat to Cote d'Ivoire

Many took to social media to share their thoughts on Tuesday's disappointment at the hands of the young Elephants

For the third time in 2019, have been suffered a penalty shootout heartache at an international tournament.

And for the third straight time, Ghana have lost out to Cote d'Ivoire on penalties at a major championship. Tuesday's 3-2 loss in the semi-final of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in is the latest disappointment.

After twice coming back from behind to hold the young Elephants to a 2-2 after extra-time time, the Black Meteors' hopes of securing a first qualification for the Olympic Games since 2004 hit a snag following the shoot-out loss at Cairo International Stadium.

It adds to Ghana's penalty woes, having been knocked out of the 2019 Afcon on penalties in the Round of 16 by and lost to in the final of the 2019 .

It was also the third straight loss to the Ivorians at major tournaments following defeats in the final of the 1992 and 2015 Afcon finals.

Below are some social media reaction after the latest setback on Tuesday:

Ghana's penalty shoot-outs so far.. This year alone👇👇👇



Ghana vs Tunisia AFCON..... 🇬🇭Lost❌

Ghana vs Senegal WAFU....🇬🇭Lost❌

Ghana vs U23.... 🇬🇭Lost❌



This is really bad😂😂😂😂#BlackMeteors — P•H•A•R•R•E•L•L🇺🇸🇬🇭 (@_MizterLover_) November 19, 2019

Good thing my schedule was too packed for football. This game would have finished me. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) November 19, 2019

Ghana and penalties be like Messi then international trophy #BlackMeteors — PlayBoi Young 🎭 (@PlayBoi_Young44) November 19, 2019

If Kwabena Owusu was privy to penalty shootouts, especially those that involved Ghana, he would have known that such balls can't beat the goalkeeper.



Addae, Adiyiah, 2 Mensahs, Gyan etc. — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) November 19, 2019

#BlackMeteors didn't see top at this AFCON-U23. All four teams they played against played better than them. — GH. Warren Buffet #BossitUp (@JosiahMawuena) November 19, 2019

#BlackMeteors

Ghana Education Service must introduce Penalty kicks as a course — Felix Mayes 💚 (@Jnr_Mayes99) November 19, 2019

#BlackMeteors

Now that we know loosing penalties is in our DNA,we need not to worry. — morningdew🇬🇭 24th February (@aga_niba) November 19, 2019

GFA would soon come out to say they would organize a penalty taking league.This would help Ghana football..#BlackMeteors #CitiSports — iamwuly (@WulyJones) November 19, 2019

Ghana really got penalty issues. Should we hire angels from heaven for this task?🤔😳 #BlackMeteors #BringBackTheLove — Kelvin M. Ashong (@Mawunya_) November 19, 2019

Once again, we painfully exit a tournament through penalty shootouts 😭😭😭#BlackMeteors — Abdul-Lahie Abdul-Rahim Naa (@Naaninche1) November 19, 2019

We have missed this one to the finals but will still have the chance to play for the 3rd place that will see us in Tokyo 2020..#Blackmeteors#bringbackthelove#TeamGhana — Bright Brown (@bright_brownn) November 19, 2019

There is a 3rd place match to play and qualify for the Olympics. One more opportunity so come on lads🔥🙌🏻@OwusuKwabena97 @kurtokraku #TotalAFCONU23 #BringBackTheLove #BlackMeteors — Angel Fiifi Sconi🇬🇭 (@guysconi) November 19, 2019