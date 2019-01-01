'Like Manchester United'- How Ghanaians reacted to Black Stars victory over Sao Tome and Principe
A 1-0 away triumph over Sao Tome and Principe has given Ghana back-to-back wins in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
On Monday, a second-half Jordan Ayew effort was just enough to hand the Black Stars a narrow victory following a 2-0 home win over South Africa on Thursday.
Ghana may have climbed to the top of the table in Group C but the nature of the latest triumph and performance on the day have left nothing but a divided opinion as many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the game.
Below are some reactions:
This wasn't the performance we expected from the #BlackStars but all we needed was 3point 👏🏿 👌🏿🇬🇭#BringBackTheLove— Maybach Umar ✌🏾️ (@UmarMoroski) November 18, 2019
São Tome's defence check like the creature wall of China. Impenetrable 😂 😂. E-check like they specialised in defensive play #BlackStars— King Kojo Dan 🇬🇭 (@mrdan_am) November 18, 2019
Only one penalty goal against Sao Tome, not good enough #BlackStars #AFCON2021Q @ghanafaofficial— Opanyin Kweku Gyan (@thekwekugyan_03) November 18, 2019
This game was so boring.....no pitch invader.😩😒#BlackStars #BringBackTheLove— Lexis Maks (@fo_li_) November 18, 2019
The nature of the pitch made the game boring. Players played it safe not to injure themselves. Not a bad score line.#BringBackTheLove #BlackStars— katakyie kwame poku (@dannymensah26) November 18, 2019
Jordan Ayew has now scored 15 goals for the #BlackStars in 56 appearances. His father, Abedi Ayew scored 33 goals in 73 appearances for Ghana.— Owuraku Ampofo (@owuraku_ampofo) November 18, 2019
Will the son overcome his father's tally?
[@owuraku_ampofo] pic.twitter.com/2GOvJXiuuV
```TEAM Gp Gd P— #NiiLanteyParker (@Niilanteyparker) November 18, 2019
🇬🇭GHA 2 +3 6
🇸🇩SDN 2 +3 3
🇿🇦RSA 2 -1 3
🇸🇹STP 2 -5 0
```#BlackStars #AFCON2021Q
Why is Kwesi Appiah still with that #BlackStars job?— Efo Yhakubu (@iamfelixg) November 18, 2019
#BlackStars!— The Fridayborn 🇫🇷🇬🇭🇿🇦🇰🇪 (@SKofiB73) November 18, 2019
They are only thinking of how to catch the next available flights to their respective clubs without injuries!
Walking pace boring football#BringBackTheLove indeed#GhaVsSTP#AFCON2021Q
The most boring game I've watched this year. #BlackStars vs sugarcane farmers united— Ghana Football 🔝 (@sena_kobby) November 18, 2019
I can liken Ghana Black Stars to my team; Manchester United. We play the game of our lives against bigger teams & play awfully against relegation teams! I'm wondering how we can move on from beating SA 2-0 to struggling to hold on to 1-0 against Sao Tome #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars— Prince Andrew (@PraiseMinstrel) November 18, 2019
2 games, six points, Good to go but underwhelming performance in Saint Thomas and Prince today. #BlackStars— Ben Koku Glover (@glovben) November 18, 2019