'Like Manchester United'- How Ghanaians reacted to Black Stars victory over Sao Tome and Principe

Many fans took to social media to express their views on Monday's Group C away fixture

A 1-0 away triumph over Sao Tome and Principe has given back-to-back wins in the 2021 qualifiers.

On Monday, a second-half Jordan Ayew effort was just enough to hand the Black Stars a narrow victory following a 2-0 home win over on Thursday.

Ghana may have climbed to the top of the table in Group C but the nature of the latest triumph and performance on the day have left nothing but a divided opinion as many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the game.

Below are some reactions:



This wasn't the performance we expected from the #BlackStars but all we needed was 3point 👏🏿 👌🏿🇬🇭#BringBackTheLove — Maybach Umar ✌🏾️ (@UmarMoroski) November 18, 2019

São Tome's defence check like the creature wall of . Impenetrable 😂 😂. E-check like they specialised in defensive play #BlackStars — King Kojo Dan 🇬🇭 (@mrdan_am) November 18, 2019

Only one penalty goal against Sao Tome, not good enough #BlackStars #AFCON2021Q @ghanafaofficial — Opanyin Kweku Gyan (@thekwekugyan_03) November 18, 2019

The nature of the pitch made the game boring. Players played it safe not to injure themselves. Not a bad score line.#BringBackTheLove #BlackStars — katakyie kwame poku (@dannymensah26) November 18, 2019

Jordan Ayew has now scored 15 goals for the #BlackStars in 56 appearances. His father, Abedi Ayew scored 33 goals in 73 appearances for Ghana.



Will the son overcome his father's tally?



[@owuraku_ampofo] pic.twitter.com/2GOvJXiuuV — Owuraku Ampofo (@owuraku_ampofo) November 18, 2019

```TEAM Gp Gd P

🇬🇭GHA 2 +3 6

🇸🇩SDN 2 +3 3

🇿🇦RSA 2 -1 3

🇸🇹STP 2 -5 0

```#BlackStars #AFCON2021Q — #NiiLanteyParker (@Niilanteyparker) November 18, 2019

Why is Kwesi Appiah still with that #BlackStars job? — Efo Yhakubu (@iamfelixg) November 18, 2019

#BlackStars!

They are only thinking of how to catch the next available flights to their respective clubs without injuries!

Walking pace boring football#BringBackTheLove indeed#GhaVsSTP#AFCON2021Q — The Fridayborn 🇫🇷🇬🇭🇿🇦🇰🇪 (@SKofiB73) November 18, 2019

The most boring game I've watched this year. #BlackStars vs sugarcane farmers united — Ghana Football 🔝 (@sena_kobby) November 18, 2019

I can liken Ghana Black Stars to my team; . We play the game of our lives against bigger teams & play awfully against relegation teams! I'm wondering how we can move on from beating SA 2-0 to struggling to hold on to 1-0 against Sao Tome #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars — Prince Andrew (@PraiseMinstrel) November 18, 2019