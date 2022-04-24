Mali’s Kalifa Coulibaly and Nigeria’s Moses Simon scored goals as Nantes recovered to beat Bordeaux 5-3 in a Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

Coulibaly scored a brace, while Simon found the back of the net once as they claimed three points against the 19th-placed side.

Senegal’s M’baye Niang scored the first goal of the game as Bordeaux claimed the lead in the sixth minute. Javairo Dilrosun added the second for the away side in the 18th minute and they went into the half-time break leading by 2-0.

Resurgent Nantes scored their first goal in the 47th minute through Coulibaly before they claimed the second in the 50th minute when Ricardo Mangas scored an own goal.

Enock Kwateng found the back of the net for Bordeaux’s third in the 67th minute, but Nantes equalized again in the 72nd minute as Coulibaly - with an assist from Simon - registered his brace.

Simon added the fourth for the home side in the 76th minute before Willem Geubbels replaced him in the 85th minute, while Coulibaly gave way to Ghana’s Osman Bukari in the 89th minute.

Bukari got himself on the scoresheet in the 89th minute as he struck the last goal for Nantes to claim the win.

Elsewhere, Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd was red-carded as 10-man Rennes whitewashed Lorient 5-0.

Aguerd was given his marching orders in the 58th minute when his side was already leading by a 3-0 margin.

Benjamin Bourigeaud, Martin Terrier, Mali’s Hamari Traore, Flavian Tait, and Gaetan Laborde scored the five goals for Rennes.

Guinea’s international Serhou Guirassy featured for the winning side, while Mali’s Ibrahima Kone, Nigeria’s Bonke Innocent and Terem Moffi, as well as Senegal’s Sambou Soumano, were part of the defeated Lorient side.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s Youcef Belaili scored a vital goal for Brest who defeated Metz 1-0. Belaili struck in the 27th minute with an assist from Irvin Cardona.

Article continues below

Finally, Guinea’s Mohamed Bayo scored as Clermont and Angers shared points after a 2-2 draw.

Mohamed-Ali Cho scored for Angers in the 37th minute before Ivory Coast’s Ismael Traore added the second in the 44th minute.

Bayo got himself a space on the scoresheet following his 71st-minute goal before Lucas Da Cunha struck their equalizer in the 82nd minute.