Liberty Professionals out to halt Medeama's winning run

The Scientific Soccer Lads' boss previews Saturday's encounter with the Yellow and Mauves in the Ghana Premier League

Liberty Professionals coach David Ocloo believes his outfit are on course to hand a first defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Scientific Soccer Lads are on the search for their first win of the season, having drawn both games played thus far.

Medeama, on the other hand, convincingly won their two matches.

“We have prepared well and so I am expecting a positive result," Ocloo said in a video interview posted by his club on social media ahead of the home tie at Dansoman's Karl Reindorf Park.

"I see nothing but a victory for us.

"I am very confident that we are going to be the team that first stops Medeama this season.

“I say that the team is a work in progress and so far, we have done a lot of good work and I am sure that will get all the points on Saturday.

"I urge all Liberty fans to come to the match and they should nothing but a win.”

Liberty were held to a 2-2 home draw by Legon Cities on matchday one and held Berekum to a 0-0 draw away.

Medeama, on the other hand, opened their campaign with a 3-1 away victory over .

On matchday two, the Yellow and Mauves continued their exploits with a 3-0 home triumph over .

