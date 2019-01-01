Liberty Professionals 'halfway' through preparations for Ghana Premier League - coach Asante Boateng

The Scientific Soccer Lads' trainer talks about their preparations for the coming season

Liberty Professionals coach Reginald Asante Boateng believes they have a team strong enough to compete for honours in the upcoming Premier League season.

The Scientific Soccer Lads are one of 18 teams who will be battling it out for the ultimate prize in the 2019-20 campaign which kicks off on December 28.

The league returns after a one-year break.

“It’s been a while since we last played a competitive game," Boateng said in a video interview published by his club on social media.

After yesterday's 1-1 friendly draw with Dreams FC, Head coach Reginald Asante shared his thoughts on our preseason so far. pic.twitter.com/Smnjf6JrQX — Liberty Professionals FC (@LibertyProfFC) November 25, 2019

“We also have some new guys, most of the players who played in the NC [Normalisation Committee] Special Competition [between February and June] are not here anymore so we are also re-building our team.

“We have a problem with our attacking third, especially the striking side. The rains are also destructing our training sessions so most of our sessions are being done in the gym.

"Aside from that we have a good team and preparing for the coming season. We are almost halfway through.

"I can say we are ready for the coming season."

Liberty will be chasing a historic first title in the Premier League.

