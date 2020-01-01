Liberty Professionals draw again in Ghana Premier League

The Scientific Soccer Lads' search for their first three points of the campaign continues following a missed opportunity on Saturday

Liberty Professionals have settled for a draw for the third time in this Premier League season following a 1-1 home stalemate with on Saturday.

Elvis Kyei Baffour put the hosts in the lead but substitute Nana Kofi Babil scored late to restore parity for the Yellow and Mauves at Dansoman's Karl Reindorf Park.

Liberty, by the matchday result, have moved up by one place to ninth on the league table.

Medeama, who went into Saturday's game on the back of two wins in their opening games, still sit top of the league table but this time one point above , Dreams FC, , and Wafa.

After a barren first half, Liberty broke the deadlock as Baffour stepped up to convert a 63rd-minute penalty after substitute Abraham Wayo was fouled in the box.

Babil, however, responded for the visitors with a strike in the 78th minute.

It is Liberty's third draw following an opening day 2-2 stalemate with Legon Cities and a 0-0 away result with Berekum .

