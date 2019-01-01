Liberty Professionals' Alhassan talks up Ghana Premier League opener

The Scientific Soccer Lads have set their sights on three points in their encounter with Wa All Stars

Liberty Professionals attacker Mubarak Alhassan wants a winning start to the Premier League season, which opens on December 28.

The Scientific Soccer Lads are set to host 2016 champions Wa All Stars on matchday one at the Karl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

The league returns after a one-year break.

"We started preparation a month ago. Things were a bit slow. But moving on things started getting harder and harder. We have taken things cool," Mubarak Alhassan said in an interview released by his club.

"We all know the season is getting closer.

"Our first game is against Wa All Stars. We drew against them in friendly game last week at their home.

"This time we will play at home. It will be very difficult game, but we are hoping Insha Allah we are going to beat them and have a great season."

The Scientific Soccer Lads are still chasing their first league title.

After the season opener, Liberty face Berekum on the road before hosting on matchday three.

