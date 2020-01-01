Lewandowski has now scored against all 18 Bundesliga clubs as he equals best-ever tally

The prolific Poland international striker was at his predatory best against Fortuna Dusseldorf to complete a clean sweep of the German top flight

Robert Lewandowski was back among the goals for in their meeting with and has now netted against all of the teams that make up the 2019-20 table.

The prolific Pole also reached another notable goal mark on his latest outing, as he matched his personal best return for a single campaign.

Bayern were always in full control against Dusseldorf, with an own goal from Mathias Jorgensen 15 minutes in opening the scoring for the league leaders.

Benjamin Pavard also got in on the act inside the opening half-hour before Lewandowski took over.

His first of the game arrived two minutes before half-time, and his second five minutes after the interval.

The 31-year-old frontman is now the outright leading scorer in European football this season, with 29 efforts recorded in the Bundesliga.

He can add a further 13 strikes to that list across domestic cup and outings, taking him onto 43 in total.

Only once before has Lewandowski scaled such heights, back in 2016-17, although he is accustomed to breaking the 40-goal barrier – having reached that figure in five successive seasons.

In helping to down Dusseldorf on Saturday, Lewandowski also ensured that he has now hit the net against all the Bundesliga teams playing in the top flight this season.

Given Bayern also found themselves on the wrong end of his finishing talents while playing for prior to moving to the Allianz Arena, he has now breached the back line of all 18 teams in the division.

Lewandowski has remained a talismanic presence for Bayern throughout their recent era of dominance.

His efforts this season have helped Die Roten hit 85 goals quicker than any Bundesliga side before them, with just 29 games played so far this season.

Hansi Flick’s men have also hit five or more goals in eight outings this season, with no team in Europe able to match that record when it comes to blowing opponents away.

8 - FC Bayern München have scored five goals in a game for the eighth time in all competitions this season – more than any other side across Europe’s top five leagues. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/l0tTaDRQRq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 30, 2020

Dusseldorf have proved to be a favoured foe when it comes to filling their boots in the final third, with Uwe Rosler’s charges having conceded at least three times in their last seven meetings with the reigning German champions.

3 - @FCBayern have scored at least three goals in each of their last seven @Bundesliga_EN games vs Düsseldorf equaling their longer streak of this kind in the BL against Bielefeld (7 games between 1982 and 1985). Steamroller pic.twitter.com/GsVHcvVj6z — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 30, 2020

Given that Bayern still have five games left this season, the chances are that the history books will continue to be re-written by a team that is fast closing in on an eighth successive title triumph.