Levante forward Moses Simon ready to play wing-back role for Nigeria at the Afcon

The 23-year-old could be drafted to the left wing-back position with Rohr planning a different tactical approach in Egypt

forward Moses Simon has stated that he is ready to take on a defensive role for at the 2019 (Afcon).

During the first phase of Super Eagles' training camp in Asaba, Simon was played as a left wing-back in training but he did not feature against Zimbabwe last Saturday.

Aware of the positional change he might face at the Afcon, Moses who plays as a winger in the Spanish LaLiga for Levante is prepared for 'any capacity'.

“I will say it’s not my natural position (the left wing-back), but I have no option than to serve my fatherland in any capacity when called upon,” Simon told AOI Football.

After playing a significant part in Nigeria's qualification for the 2018 Fifa World Cup, the 23-year-old missed out on the tournament in Russia due to a muscle injury.

Following a decent debut campaign in the Spanish top-flight where he provided an assist and a goal in 19 outings, Simon has shifted his focus on getting a starting spot when the country begins its Afcon campaign on June 22.

“It was sad to sit out the Fifa World Cup due to injury but now that I’m in the squad, the next level is to fight for the starting position and I believe the coach will make the best decisions regarding his starting line-ups, because every player in the 23-man list is good,” he added.

The Super Eagles will begin their Group B fixtures against Burundi on June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium and later play Guinea, and then Madagascar on June 26 and June 30 respectively.