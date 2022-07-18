Lens star Fofana agrees to play for Cote d’Ivoire again

After a brief hiatus, the French top-flight midfielder is now ready to represent the Elephants

Seko Fofana has expressed his readiness to play for the Cote d’Ivoire senior national team again.

The 27-year-old midfielder who plays for Lens had withdrawn from international duty in a bid to focus on his club career.

That decision saw him reject the opportunity to play for the West Africans during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations – where Patrice Beaumelle’s men crashed out in the Round of 16 after losing to Egypt on penalties at the Japoma Stadium, Douala.

Nine months after his international hiatus, Fofana is now eager to keep playing for the two-time African champions.

As reported by BBC Sports, the former Manchester City star stated that newly appointed coach Jean-Louis Gasset played a role in his return.

"I had a good discussion with the coach and I look forward to playing for my country again," he said.

"I have made it clear with all honesty that if I am called up I will make myself available to compete for a place in the squad."

Thanks to his fine form in his second season in France – scoring eight goals in 37 Ligue 1 matches plus several assists, the 27-year-old was announced as the winner of the 2022 Marc-Vivien Foe prize.

He saw off competition from Nigeria and Nantes’ Moses Simon, Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, Olympique Marseille’s Karl Toko Ekambi, Idrissa Gueye, Yunis Abdelhamid (Rennes); Nayef Aguerd (Rennes); Sofiane Boufal (Angers); Mohamed Bayo (Clermont Foot); Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne); Mario Lemina (Nice) and Hamari Traore (Mali).

"It's pride, a lot of recognition," he said in his acceptance speech.



"It was close to my heart to win this trophy because it's the Marc-Vivien Foe prize and it reminds me of a lot of things.

"The first time I went to a stadium was when I was young, with my dad. He took me to see the France team play against Turkey and the same day, we learned this sad news [of Foe's death].

"So, when I saw that I was among the finalists, it was close to my heart to win this trophy and that's what happened."

Fofana boasts six caps for the Elephants since making his debut on November 11, 2017, in a 2-0 2018 Fifa World Cup qualification loss to Morocco.