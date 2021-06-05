Lenglet makes Barcelona future vow after sparking transfer talk at Camp Nou

The French defender is among those to have seen a summer move mooted, but he expects to be back for more in 2021-22

Clement Lenglet has vowed to see out the summer transfer window on Barcelona's books despite generating talk of an imminent move being made.

Change is on the cards at Camp Nou, with Ronald Koeman looking to bolster his ranks after being cleared to take in a second season at the helm.

Eric Garcia is among those to have been acquired, adding to the competition Lenglet faces at centre-half, but a 25-year-old France international expects to stay put.

What has been said?

Quizzed by Eurosport on his future plans, Lenglet has said: "I do not see myself leaving.

"I re-signed a new contract last season. I will be at Barca next season."

Lenglet's record at Barca

The Frenchman has just completed his third season in Catalunya, having been snapped up from Sevilla in 2018.

He is up to 133 appearances for the Blaugrana and has been a regular throughout his time at Camp Nou.

There are, however, holes at the back for Barca to plug and that could deliver more comings and goings in upcoming windows.

The bigger picture

A final decision on Lenglet's future could rest with Koeman, as the Dutch coach starts preparations for 2021-22.

He has fended off questions regarding his future to earn the right to see out a two-year contract.

Copa del Rey glory was secured last season, in a testing campaign for all concerned on and off the field, and Lenglet is pleased to see stability being sought.

He added on his current coach: "He did a good job in his first year.

Article continues below

"We had some somewhat complicated periods but also others with a quality of play, wins and a positive image.

"I hope that we will continue the work undertaken and progress next year. We are heading in the right direction."

Further reading