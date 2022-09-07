Leipzig sack head coach Tedesco after Shakhtar seal stunning 4-1 Champions League victory at Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig have sacked head coach Domenico Tedesco following their 4-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener.

Tedesco removed after Champions League defeat

Leipzig sit 11th in Bundesliga

Currently have five points from five games

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Red Bull Leipzig's 4-1 defeat in the Champions League to Shakhtar Donetsk they have released manager Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leipzig currently sit 11th in the Bundesliga, winning just one of their opening five games. Their most recent outing in the league saw them lost 4-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt, meaning they have shipped eight goals in their last two games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tedesco had been in the position at Leipzig for less than a year, guiding the club to DFB-Pokal success as well as the Europa League semi-final last season. His two assistants have left alongside him as the German outfit look for his replacement.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEIPZIG? The games are coming thick and fast for teams involved in European competitions this season, with very little time for any new manager to work with their players between fixtures. Leipzig face Borussia Dortmund on September 10 before the mighty challenge of travelling to Santiago Bernabeu to play Real Madrid on September 14.