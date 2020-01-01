Leicester sign Cengiz Under from Roma on a season-long loan

Brendan Rodgers has wrapped up his second major signing of the summer, luring the Turkey international to the King Power Stadium from Stadio Olimpico

have announced the signing of Cengiz Under on a season-long loan from .

Under will spend the 2020-21 campaign at the King Power Stadium subject to Premier League and international clearance, with the Foxes reaching a final agreement over a reported £2.7 million loan fee with the Giallorossi on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has spent the last three years of his career at Stadio Olimpico, but will now link up with fellow countryman Caglar Soyuncu at the King Power Stadium.

The international is looking forward to working with Soyuncu at club level and also says he is relishing the chance to prove himself in the English top flight.

Under told Leicester's official website after his unveiling: “I can’t wait to go to Leicester and start training. I’ve always wanted to play in and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“I will try to help my team-mates on the pitch and off the pitch and I believe that I can improve my performance every day. I think I am fast and can create lots of chances for my colleagues.

“I feel very good because my best friend plays for Leicester City. I am very happy to be able to play with Caglar and I always watched Leicester’s games because of him.”

#lcfc have agreed terms with A.S. Roma for the loan of Turkish international @CengizUnder until the end of the season, subject to Premier League and international clearance! 🦊📝#ÜnderTaken — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 20, 2020

Roma invested €13 million (£12m/$15m) in Under's talents in the summer of 2017, snapping him up from Basaksehir on a five-year contract.

The Turkish winger has since racked up 88 appearances across all competitions for Paulo Fonseca's side, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists.

He was rewarded for his performances with a new long-term contract in August 2019, but only featured in 18 matches for Roma last season.

Under will now be expected to help Leicester build on a fifth-place Premier League finish, with Brendan Rodgers leading the club during their first foray into the .

The Roma star will not be eligible to feature when the Foxes take on at the King Power this weekend, but could be in line to make his debut during an EFL third-round clash against on Wednesday.

Leicester are due to take in a trip to Etihad Stadium to face four days later, with the fixture list set to pile up quickly due to the scheduling changes caused by the coronavirus crisis.