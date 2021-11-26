Leicester City striker Patson Daka has revealed his job is to put 'icing on the cake' with his goals as The Foxes beat Legia Warsaw 3-1 in a Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Zambian international scored the opener in the 11th minute before James Maddison drilled home the second in the 21st minute at King Power Stadium.

However, Filip Mladenovic reduced the deficit for the visiting side in the 26th minute, before Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi notched the third in the 33rd minute to help Leicester move top of Group C on matchday five.

It was Daka who stole the show once again as he scored his fifth goal in the competition this campaign and speaking at the end, the Chipolopolo star paid homage to the fans and the performance of his teammates.

“It was an amazing performance from the team tonight [Thursday], great football, great atmosphere from the fans; it was a really important victory for us tonight,” Daka told the LCFC TV.

“It was important we scored early in the game, I am a goal scorer, I know my responsibilities, I know my job so I just have to make sure that I am found at the right place and right time, and of course I know the quality we have in the team so I just have to make sure I put the icing on the cake.”

On notching his fifth goal in the competition, the former Red Bull Salzburg striker said: “I take every opportunity that I get, every chance, every minute, I have to utilise it and it also shows the confidence that I am receiving from the team and the support, so I just make sure that I utilise every chance that I get.”

On Maddison’s goal, Daka said: “I was so afraid because I thought maybe I could interfere with it and maybe we are caught offside, so I made sure to move out of the way because I know the quality Maddison us, immediately when he turns to the left, to the right, every foot he is comfortable.



“So, I was just waiting to go for the rebound in case of anything.”

In the second half, Leicester tried to keep the ball and defend their 3-1 lead and according to Daka, he was happy with that style of play since all they needed from the game was maximum points.

“No, I think we had a great first half we knew that the second half was going to be very difficult and we made sure that if we don’t add another goal, then we don’t have to concede another goal,” Daka continued.

“The start was really brilliant for us and I feel like the second half was really tough and we expected it and at the end of the day, maximum points is what was important for us.”

On Leicester heading into the last group game topping their Group, Daka said: “We knew how important this game was and more so we were playing at home, we needed this three points and we are now on top of the group and we have to make sure now we go and finish the job against Napoli.”

Leicester will wind up their group matches with a visit to face Napoli at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on December 9.