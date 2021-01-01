Leicester City forward Iheanacho hails Ndidi as a ‘great passer of the ball’

The 24-year-old benefitted from the midfielder’s assist in the Foxes' outing against the Clarets and he is not surprised by his composed display

Leicester City centre-forward Kelechi Iheanacho has praised his teammate Wilfred Ndidi as a "great passer of the ball".

The 24-year-old has scored in each of his last two games for the King Power Stadium outfit and against Burnley, he benefitted from Ndidi’s fine assist.

The forward has now bagged seven goals across all competitions and provided four assists in 26 appearances this season.

Iheanacho has hailed Ndidi for his composure on the ball and expressed his pleasure with his performances this campaign.

"Wilf is a great passer of the ball. I know him and I played with him from the Under-17s team with Nigeria, so he’s a very good passer. That pass from Youri is something else,” Iheanacho told the LCFC TV.

"If you watch the replay and how the ball is rolling on the floor, the pass is a world-class pass.

"I’m happy and I’m confident, even if I don’t score. I’m really happy with the goals and hopefully, they will keep coming."

Leicester have eight days to prepare for their Premier League game against Sheffield United on Sunday and Iheanacho is delighted with the time they have had before the encounter.

"Everyone likes it, it will give everyone time to recover and reset and be ready for the game. It’s been a tough season with two games every single week,” he continued.

"It’s not been easy, but of course, we need to be professional, we need to work, but it’s really good that we have this week to recover and get ready for the game. We are really getting ready for the game."

Leicester City are third on the Premier League table after gathering 53 points from 28 games, behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

Iheanacho has been with the King Power Stadium outfit since the summer of 2017 when he teamed up with the side from the Citizens.

The forward is gradually establishing himself at the club, having struggled for consistency since joining the Foxes.

The attacker will also be expected to replicate his recent-found form for the Nigeria national team in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.