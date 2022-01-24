Leicester City’s Daka was sharp and bright against Brighton – Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the impact of striker Patson Daka after he scored in the team’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Zambia international put the Foxes ahead in the 46th minute after a cross from Harvey Barnes but his team could not hold onto the lead as they were punished in the 86th minute when Danny Welbeck levelled matters.

The former Red Bull Salzburg striker should have grabbed a brace as he missed another good chance in the 12th minute.

Rodgers has admitted he was pleased by Daka’s performance for the Foxes, with the Chipolopolo striker taking his all-competitions tally up to nine for the club this season.

“It was a good finish,” the 48-year-old Northern Irish tactician said as quoted by the club’s official website. “He [Daka] was in there, he was sharp, he was bright, and he did very well.”

On the overall outcome of the game, Rodgers said: “It was a fair result. I thought we had good chances. Their 'keeper made some good saves. We had opportunities to score more than one goal and then, for the last half an hour, they were on top of us. We had to defend.

“We couldn't quite manage to keep hold of the ball, the possession. Of course, when you can't do that, then it brings on more pressure onto you. That's something we need to develop and be better in.”

With Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho representing the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Daka was handed the striking role with Ademola Lookman and James Maddison supporting him.

However, Daka did not play for the entire 90 minutes as he was withdrawn with six minutes left to the final whistle to be replaced by Ayoze Perez.

The game against the Seagulls also saw the return of Ghana defender Daniel Amartey for the Foxes following the Black Stars’ early exit from the Afcon competition.

Daka will hope to keep his starting role when Leicester travel to face Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the FA Cup at City Ground on Sunday.