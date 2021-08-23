Leicester City bench Iheanacho and Daka against Benrahma’s West Ham United

The Nigeria and Zambia internationals will start Monday’s English top flight showdown against the Hammers as substitutes

Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka will start from the bench when Leicester City take on West Ham United in Monday’s Premier League encounter.

The Foxes began their 2021-22 campaign on a winning note with Brendan Rodgers’ men defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Against the Hammers, the reigning English FA Cup winners would be hoping to continue their fine start – as they target a Champions League ticket next term.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, Jamie Vardy leads Leicester’s frontline while relying on the services of Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, and Harvey Barnes.

Alongside Youri Tielemans, Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi has been handed a defensive midfield role, while the quartet of Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Ghana’s Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira are expected to provide cover for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Despite missing out of a place in the starting XI, former Manchester City teenage sensation Iheanacho will be keen on improving his impressive stats against the Hammers.

Prior to this fixture, he has been involved in four goals in the last four appearances against David Moyes’ team.

The Super Eagle was one of the top scorers in the Foxes set-up in the 2020-21 campaign having found the net 19 times in 38 appearances across all competitions.

All things being equal, Daka could be making his second league appearance if he is thrown into the fray. He dominated the goalscoring charts in the Austrian Bundesliga – scoring goals in 28 league matches.

Meanwhile, Senegal international Nampalys Mendy remains out of action due to a groin injury.

Article continues below

For the hosts, Said Benrahma has been named in his team starting XI. As well as Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals, the Algeria international is expected to hold sway in the midfield as well as supply striker Michail Antonio with the required passes.

Elsewhere, former France youth international of Senegalese descent Issa Diop will start as a substitute with Congolese defender Arthur Masuaku still out of action due to a knee setback.

Moyes’ team are favourites to secure victory having stayed undefeated in their last eleven matches in all tournaments. They host Crystal Palace in their next outing on August 28.