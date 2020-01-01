Legon Cities win comfortably over Inter Allies in FA Cup

The Royals proved too strong for their Premier League rivals in their Round of 64 encounter on Monday

It was a good day at the office for Legon Cities as they beat Allies 3-0 to book a place in the Round of 32 of the on Monday.

An early goal and two late strikes were enough to clinch the Royals a win in the clash of the Premier League sides.

Latif Abubakari opened the scoring in the 11th minute while Ebenezer Nii Addy added two more goals in injury time.

Allies join the likes of fellow top-flight sides , and Karela United, who failed to progress to the next round.

Elsewhere on Monday, Great Olympics registered two second-half goals to ensure a 2-0 victory over Tudu Mighty Jets.

King Faisal put their troubles in the Premier League behind them to thrash Thunderbolt FC 6-0 in Bekwai. Faisal are yet to win a game in the league after matchweek 11.

Elite division fold have also been bundled out of the cup competition following a 6-5 penalty shootout defeat to Star Madrid FC, the game having ended 1-1 after regulation time.

