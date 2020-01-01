Legon Cities ready to 'die' for Valentine's Day points - Coach Barjaktarevic

The Royals trainer looks ahead to Friday's derby against city rivals Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League

Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic has stated his outfit is determined to beat Great Olympics to three points in their Premier League clash on Friday.

The city rivals are set for a Valentine's Day derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It is expected to be a highly-contested fixture as both teams are tied on the same points on the league table, only one place above the relegation zone.

“No team prepares to lose a match; every manager goes into a game to get the full three points. That’s the same for my team on Friday," Barjaktarevic said, as reported by Ghanapremierleagueupdates.

"Everyone is ready to die on the pitch and it’s something I’m happy about.

“Yes, we are among the lowest-scoring teams in the league.

"It’s a worry and we are working hard to improve that almost every day. I know we will improve.

“I know Great Olympics are among the popular clubs in Ghana.

"I know a thing or two about them. The game chances are 50-50 now. Should be a fascinating game.”

Cities have won only two of nine matches played so far, drawing four times and losing on three occasions.

Oly, on the other hand, have won three games, settled for a draw once and lost five other matches.