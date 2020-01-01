Legon Cities boss Barjaktarevic warns Kotoko ahead of Friday showdown

The Royals coach looks ahead to the matchday two clash against the Porcupine Warriors in Accra

Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic has set his sights on all three points when they host giants in the Premier League on Friday.

The two sides are set to open the matchday two round of games with a showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Whereas Cities, formerly known as Wa All Stars, come into the game on the back of a 2-2 away draw with Liberty Professionals on the opening day, Kotoko are in high spirits following a 1-0 home triumph over Eleven Wonders.

“I play every game to win. I have respect towards Kotoko," Barjaktarevic told LCTV.

"I know they have the players by I’m very confident with my player.

“Like I said, I respect each opponent but I want to win against everyone.

“I believe we’ll beat Kotoko by 2-0 on Friday and I’m preparing myself for that.

"If they’re Kotoko, we are also Legon Cities F.C so we are not scared at all.”

Cities are 10th on the league table, three places below 23-time champions Kotoko.

The Royals are on the search for their first title since their 2016 success.

