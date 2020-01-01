Legon Cities 1-3 Asante Kotoko: Gyamfi inspires Porcupines to away victory

The winger was the star of the match as his exploits decided the matchday two fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium

A spirited performance saw come from behind to beat Legon Cities 3-1 in the Premier League on Friday.

Panayotis Papadopoulos scored first for the hosts but an Augustine Okrah effort and an Emmanuel Gyamfi double turned things around for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday two fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With two wins in a row following a 1-0 opening day triumph over Eleven Wonders, Maxwell Konadu's outfit have jumped to the top of the table ahead of the remainder of the weekend's round of games.

Veteran Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, who sealed a move to Cities earlier this week, was handed his debut in Friday's fixture. Also, Papadopulous, born to Greek and Ghanaian parents, overcame an injury scare to make the squad.

Kotoko coach Konadu, on the other hand, made one change to his starting line-up, bringing on new signing Moro Ibrahim for Patrick Yeboah at left-back.

It didn't take much time to break the deadlock as Papadopoulos connected to a Romeo Oppong assist to make it 1-0 for the hosts.

In the 34th minute, Kotoko restored parity through Okrah, who coolly dinked the ball over Dauda after being played through on goal by Songne Yacouba.

Six minutes after recess, the Porcupine Warriors took the lead as Gyamfi intercepted an Emmanuel Suleiman back-pass and sent the ball into the left bottom corner of the net.

Gyamfi would add another goal in the 59th minute, this time heading home a deflected Yacouba cross to make it 3-1 to the visitors.

Kotoko next play Berekum in a home encounter while Cities play as guests of Dreams FC.

