Legendary USWNT star Megan Rapinoe forced off pitch for OL Reign in NWSL final vs Gotham FC three minutes in with lower-body injury

- Rapinoe suffers early injury in NWSL final
- Removed thee minutes in
- Legendary career over
WHAT HAPPENED? Just three minutes into the match, Rapinoe went down with a lower-leg injury in a non-contact situation. International teammate Rose Lavelle instantly sprung to her aid, with training staff following shortly.
The USWNT legend walked off the pitch with training staff, but was uncomfortable doing so.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the final career match of the USWNT legend, with retirement to follow the conclusion of today's final. Now, Rapinoe will watch from the sidelines after being removed from the contest.
A cruel way to end an iconic, memorable, important and influential career.
WHAT NEXT FOR RAPINOE? The 38-year-old's OL Reign side will look to win NWSL final against Gotham FC Saturday evening without their veteran star on the pitch.