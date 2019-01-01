Leganes vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With a healthy lead from the first leg, there will surely be no surprises for Los Blancos on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey

Having beaten Leganes 3-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie, Real Madrid make the short trip to Estadio Municipal de Butarque with the expectation of completing the job on Wednesday.



Despite that victory, it has been a rocky start to 2019 for Los Blancos, who got a league win under their belts at the weekend against Real Betis. They were made to work hard for that success, though, and with Champions League football next season anything but a formality they will surely focus on the league.



Leganes, meanwhile, are likely in the business of simply trying to save face; two goals in the last 25 minutes of the first leg have surely put this tie beyond them.

Game Leganes vs Real Madrid Date Wednesday, January 16 Time 8.30pm GMT / 3.30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS and streamed on beIN SPORTS Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS Connect

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Leganes players Goalkeepers Lunin, Cuellar, Serantes Defenders Siovas, Omeruo, Dos Santos, Tarin, Silva, Nyom, Juanfran Midfielders Perez, Vesga, Gumbau, Eraso Forwards Arnaiz, Merino, Ojeda, El Zhar, Rolan, Santos, En-Nesyri, Braithwaite

Leganes have plenty of injury problems to juggle ahead of the midweek match, with long-term absentees Michael Santos and Alexander Symanowski still absent. Guido Carrillo is also missing, so former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite could start.

Diego Rolan, who has been linked with a move back to France, is a doubt along with Ezequiel Munoz.

Andriy Lunin and Oscar Rodriguez are not allowed to play against their parent club.

Possible Leganes starting XI: Cuellar; Nyom, Bustinza, Omeruo, Siovas, Silva; El Zhar, Perez, Recio, En-Nesyri; Braithwaite

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Nacho, Reguilon, Sanchez Midfielders Casemiro, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Brahim, Isco Forwards Asensio, Mariano, Vazquez, Vinicius Jr, Mariano, Cristo

Santi Solari is faced with a number of injury concerns, making the 3-0 advantage all the more welcome.

Thibaut Courtois is out in goal, while Toni Kroos and Marcos Llorente both miss out, too. In attack, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale will not play, while Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are doubtful.

Jesus Vallejo will be unable to play after leaving training in tears after an injury on Monday.

Out-of-favour Isco’s presence in the starting XI is uncertain even amid such problems.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Ceballos; Vazquez, Cristo, Vinicius

Match Preview

Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Leganes last week has proven to be a vital result.

Not only did it ease the pressure on interim head coach Santi Solari, which had built following a 2-0 home loss to Real Sociedad a few days earlier, but it was emphatic enough to allow for an off night in the second leg.

After Sergio Ramos’ opener from the penalty spot just before the break, Madrid cut clear in the final quarter, with goals from Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior going some way to sealing the team’s place in the next round.

Madrid continued their momentum against Real Betis at the weekend, going to Seville and scoring a fine 2-1 win against opponents who seriously tested them.

It was a hard night for the capital club, who lost Karim Benzema to a fractured wrist and have seen a raft of problems mount due to muscular complaints.

Article continues below

These issues have only highlighted the ongoing absence of Isco, with the coach unhappy with his efforts in training. If he is not involved from the outset on Wednesday, it would surely be a killer blow to his hopes of remaining with the team.

Leganes were semi-finalists in the Copa del Rey last season but find themselves all but out of the competition after last week’s loss.

They bounced back with a vital 1-0 win over La Liga’s bottom side Huesca on Saturday, but with a relegation battle to fight, it would be understandable if they do not channel all their energy towards this encounter.