Leganes’ Omeruo makes bold Afcon statement with Malaga goal

Kenneth Omeruo scored his first goal of the 2021-22 campaign as Leganes defeated Malaga 2-0 in Saturday’s Spanish second division fixture.





The Nigeria international scored first for the Cucumber Growers as they bagged all three points in their quest to rescue their fading La Liga promotion hopes.

Still fresh from their 3-2 triumph over Cultural Leonesa in a Copa del Rey encounter their last time out, Leganes travelled to La Rosaleda with the ambition of picking their fourth away win of the ongoing season.

From the blast of the referee’s whistle, they showed the desire to win as they dominated ball possession, leaving the hosts to rely on counter-attacks.

At the half-hour mark, their first chance beckoned but Borja Garces could not beat goalkeeper Dani Martin.

Not relenting in their ambitions to win, Mehdi Nafti’s men stepped up their game and that paid off in the 51st minute as Omeruo gave them a well-deserved lead.

The 28-year-old connected to a shot from Ruben Pardo to beat a stranded Martin. Fuelled by that lead, they continued to control the game and that led to their second goal in the 79th minute courtesy of Juan Munoz with Lazar Randjelovic supplying the assist.

At the end of 90 minutes, it was Leganes who reigned supreme while Malaga would rue missed scoring opportunities.

While Omeruo was in action from start to finish, Cote d’Ivoire’s Cheick Doukoure was introduced for Jose Recio in the 77th minute.

For the home team, Morocco’s Hicham Boussefiane was handed a starter’s role but was subbed off for Pablo Chavarria in the 81st minute. Senegal’s Sekou Gassama was introduced for Brandon two minutes earlier.

Whereas, Haitam Abaida (Morocco), Issa Fomba (Mali), and Moussa Diarra (Mali) played were not listed for action.

Notwithstanding the result, Leganes occupy the 15th spot in the log having accrued 25 points from 21 outings, while Malaga dropped to 12th with just 27 points.

Former Chelsea star Omeruo will be lifted by the goal as he would be aiming to break into Augustine Eguavoen’s first team when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations commences in January.