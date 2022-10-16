Leeds United vs Arsenal : Lineups and LIVE updates

Leeds United will be up against table-toppers Arsenal who would look to extend their fine domestic form

League leaders Arsenal lock horns with Leeds United at Elland Road as Mikel Arteta and company would look to build on their excellent start to the Premier League.





Having won 8 games and suffered a single defeat, the Gunners are currently leading the Premier League. And with Manchester City breathing down their neck the club would want to get three points from this away fixture.

Arsenal has been in a fine touch of form in Europe and England. Their new signings have performed from the word go and the likes of Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard have controlled the midfield for the Gunners. Their back line also looks quite solid after the addition of Saliba who could present a huge challenge for Leeds United.

Leeds United sits 15th in the Premier League table. The club just escaped relegation last summer but there hasn’t been any change in fortunes for the outfit in white. Having produced a few upsets this season, Jesse Marsch’s men would want to shock the league leaders at home.

Leeds United vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Harrison, Sinisterra; Rodrigo

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixtures

The Gunners face Southampton away from home on the 23rd of October then host Nottingham Forest on the 30th of October and then lock horns with Chelsea on the 6th of November.