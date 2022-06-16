Leeds United fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Tom Maston|
Jack Harrison Leeds 2021-22Getty Images
Leeds UnitedPremier League

Jesse Marsch's side have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Leeds United will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Wolves.

Jesse Marsch's side will then take on Southampton away before facing off against Chelsea at Elland Road.

The West Yorkshire outfit finished 17th in the Premier League last season, avoiding relegation with victory over Brentford on the final day, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to force themselves back up the table.

Editors' Picks

GOAL brings you Leeds' full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Leeds United Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

06/08/202215:00Leeds United v Wolverhampton
13/08/202215:00Southampton v Leeds United
20/08/202215:00Leeds United v Chelsea
27/08/202215:00Brighton v Leeds United
30/08/202219:45Leeds United v Everton
03/09/202215:00Brentford v Leeds United
10/09/202215:00Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
17/09/202215:00Manchester United v Leeds United
01/10/202215:00Leeds United v Aston Villa
08/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Leeds United
15/10/202215:00Leeds United v Arsenal
18/10/202219:45Leicester City v Leeds United
22/10/202215:00Leeds United v Fulham
29/10/202215:00Liverpool v Leeds United
05/11/202215:00Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
12/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
26/12/202215:00Leeds United v Manchester City
31/12/202215:00Newcastle United v Leeds United
02/01/202315:00Leeds United v West Ham United
14/01/202315:00Aston Villa v Leeds United
21/01/202315:00Leeds United v Brentford
04/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
11/02/202315:00Leeds United v Manchester United
18/02/202315:00Everton v Leeds United
25/02/202315:00Leeds United v Southampton
04/03/202315:00Chelsea v Leeds United
11/03/202315:00Leeds United v Brighton
18/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Leeds United
01/04/202315:00Arsenal v Leeds United
08/04/202315:00Leeds United v Crystal Palace
15/04/202315:00Leeds United v Liverpool
22/04/202315:00Fulham v Leeds United
25/04/202319:45Leeds United v Leicester City
29/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
06/05/202315:00Manchester City v Leeds United
13/05/202315:00Leeds United v Newcastle United
20/05/202315:00West Ham United v Leeds United
28/05/202316:00Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Leeds United Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Article continues below

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, for example, are classed as Category A+ and thus more expensive.

Leeds season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £646 to £438, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Leeds games on the official club website.