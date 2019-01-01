Leeds United boss Bielsa reveals why he doesn't start Nketiah

The Argentine tactician discusses why he doesn't start the Anglo-Ghanaian in the Championship

Marcelo Bielsa does not regret his decision to confine Eddie Nketiah to the bench in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at in the Championship.

The 20-year old - on loan from , has dazzled in Yorkshire so far this season but is yet to start a game in the second-tier.

He came off the bench for Patrick Bamford at Deepdale and equalised for the Whites in the 87th minute after Anglo-South African Tom Barkhuizen opened the scoring.

Never give up! Hard fought point. Thanks to the travelling fans 👊🏾📞⚽️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/X6xHlcOhhB — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) October 22, 2019

Fans have been angered by the former Athletic Bilbao manager's reluctance to start Nketiah.

"When you have more than one option for the team, it’s never a problem. It’s two solutions for one problem. I try to manage this," Bielsa told the media after the match.

"When you manage this, this fact had some difficulties the supporters cannot see. It’s natural people argue with my decision because they don’t have all the reasons I have.

"Bamford is a great player and Eddie Nketiah is a great player as well. I am forced to make both of them a success this year because if not I am not going to take advantage.

"If one has success I will not be able to take advantage of the other one. This process lasts nine months and we have 46 matches or 50 matches."

Nketiah has scored five goals in 11 competitive appearances for Leeds this season.