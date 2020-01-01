Leeds table offer for Rennes striker Raphinha as Bielsa seeks more firepower

Ambitious Premier League new boys Leeds have tabled an offer for striker Raphinha , Goal has learned .

Marcelo Bielsa has seen his side make a bright start to life back in the English top-flight, with there no shortage of firepower within his ranks.

The Whites have been full of goals through their early outings in 2020-21, and have already wrapped up a big-money deal for Spain international Rodrigo.

Patrick Bamford has been thriving as a central option for the Elland Road outfit, but Bielsa is aware of the need to boast depth in his squad.

That has led Leeds towards and a Brazilian frontman turning out in .

They are, however, not the only side in the running for Raphinha, with Championship side Derby also keen on the Alegre native.

The Rams’ interest has been welcomed by the 23-year-old, but an opportunity to move to the Premier League will also hold considerable appeal.

Rennes need to try and free up funds from sales late in the summer window, so are leaving themselves open to offers.

One has arrived from West Yorkshire, with those terms currently being mulled over.

It is understood that no decision has been made as yet on whether the bid is considered acceptable or not, with Leeds now waiting on a reply.

Pushing an agreement through will not be straightforward as Raphinha would need to obtain a work permit in order to move to .

He has previously spent time in with and now in France with Rennes, but taking in a new adventure will not be as easy as he or his many suitors had hoped.

Time is, however, still on the side of all parties as the next deadline will not pass until Monday.

Leeds will be hoping that there is no need for them to ready a second approach, but their first bid is said to sit below the €21 million (£19m/$25m) that Rennes paid to Sporting for Raphinha in 2019.

The personal terms on offer will represent a notable increase for the Brazilian, which is piquing his interest, but it remains to be seen whether he becomes the latest addition to Bielsa’s revolution.