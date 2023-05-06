Fresh start, same result! USMNT's Weston McKennie can't save Leeds from Man City defeat with new manager in charge

Weston McKennie retained his spot in Leeds' starting XI to face Man City as Sam Allardyce named his first squad since taking over as manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds faced Manchester City in Big Sam's debut match, with the manager brought in to help the club survive the last four games of the season. McKennie took his place in the XI despite recent criticisms of his form, with fellow U.S. men's national team star Brenden Aaronson named on the bench. Allardyce did make one big change, though, going with Joel Robles over Illan Meslier in goal.

However, it wasn't enough to lift Leeds to any sort of result, as Ilkay Gundogan's double doomed them to a 2-1 defeat despite a late goal from Rodrigo.

Leeds starting XI: Robles, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Ayling, Forshaw, Roca, Harrison, McKennie, Gnonto, Bamford.

Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Georginio, Summerville, Gray, Aaronson, Greenwood, Rodrigo.

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson, Ake, Akanji, Laporte, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Alvarez, Lewis, Haaland, Foden, Mahrez.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Gomez.

HOW THEY GOT ON: McKennie was likely the best of Leeds' midfield group, although that isn't saying much considering Manchester City's dominance. He made only 18 total passes, but did have some good moments defensively as he went all 90 minutes in Allardyce's first game.

Aaronson, meanwhile, came on in the 80th minute, replacing Patrick Bamford as Leeds pushed to try and steal a result.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds find themselves in severe relegation danger heading into the final stretch of the season as they entered the meeting with City in 17th place in the table. The Whites are only ahead of Nottingham Forest on goal difference, with 18th-placed Forest having a chance to pick up points this weekend against bottom-of-the-league Southampton on Monday.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? It doesn't get much easier for Leeds after Saturday's match, as they'll then look ahead to a fixture against Newcastle next weekend at Elland Road.

