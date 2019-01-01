Leaving Arsenal was a good choice - Reine-Adelaide

The 21-year-old believes his decision to move away from England and back to France has been justified

midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide has insisted that leaving to further his career at was a good choice.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners from Lens in 2015 but found first-team opportunities limited, making just eight appearances for the senior team, all of which came in either the or the .

In the summer of 2018, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery allowed him to return to his homeland with Angers. Following an impressive season, he has been snapped up by Lyon.

Reine-Adelaide believes the transfer is just reward for the choice he made to move to a smaller club from Arsenal in order to play regular first-team football.

“I was young [17 years old] when I arrived at Arsenal and it was a little complicated. There was a lot of competition and I had to learn,” Reine-Adelaide told L’Equipe.

“I wanted to go somewhere else to get playing time and it turns out that it was a good choice, considering where I am.

“I've moved forward since returning to . I started from almost nothing again because I had a hard time. In , I played almost no professional matches. If you look at my career, I'm basically just starting it – it really started a year and a half ago.

“Now, I blossom when I'm on the pitch.

“This summer, I was especially happy to see that many clubs were asking for me, including , who played in the not so long ago. But I thought it was better to sign with Lyon. I feel ready to succeed at this club, which challenges for titles in all competitions.”

Reine-Adelaide made 47 appearances in all competitions for Angers last season, scoring four goals and recording four assists.

He also impressed when used in a central midfield role despite arriving as a wide player and believes the middle of the park is where he is best utilised.

Central midfield is where he played upon making his debut for Lyon in a 1-1 draw with , having scored and assisted in a 3-1 win against the same opponents in his only Angers appearance of the season before leaving.