League One playoffs 2025: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for the Championship

All you need to know about the race for promotion to the Championship from League One.

The League One playoffs are the pinnacle of excitement in the English Football League calendar, offering one final opportunity for teams to achieve promotion to the Championship. The 2025 edition promises to deliver drama and passion as four clubs battle it out for the last remaining spot in England’s second tier.

Below, we break down everything you need to know about the League One playoffs, from the format and teams involved to the crucial dates and where to watch.

What are the League One playoffs?

The League One playoffs determine the third and final team promoted to the Championship. While the top two teams in League One automatically secure promotion, the sides finishing 3rd to 6th enter the playoffs.

The playoffs feature two-legged semi-finals, where the 3rd-placed team faces the 6th-placed side, and the 4th-placed team takes on the 5th. The winners then progress to a single-match final held at Wembley Stadium, where the victor earns promotion.

Which teams have qualified for the 2025 League One playoffs?

The playoff entrants will be teams finishing from third to sixth place in the standings at the end of the season. The current League One table is below.

League One 2024-25 table

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Wycombe 16 12 2 2 +18 38 2 Wrexham 17 10 4 3 +15 34 3 Birmingham 15 10 3 2 +13 33 4 Stockport 17 8 6 3 +12 30 5 Huddersfield 16 9 2 15 +10 29 6 Barnsley 17 7 6 4 +4 27 7 Reading 16 8 3 5 +2 27 8 Bolton 16 8 3 5 -1 27

Last updated: Nov 30, 2024

Wycombe have a lead at the top of the table, and Wrexham aren't too far behind in the race to secure an automatic promotion. There are many clubs in the mix for the playoffs, namely Birmingham, Stockport, Huddersfield, Barnsley, Reading and Bolton.

When are the League One 2025 playoffs?

The semi-finals of the 2025 League One playoffs are expected to take place in mid-May:

First Legs: Around May 12-14, 2025.

Second Legs: Around May 19-21, 2025.

Exact dates will be confirmed once the regular season concludes in early May.

When & where is the League One 2025 playoff final?

The League One playoff final will take place at Wembley Stadium, the iconic venue for English football. Traditionally held over the late May Bank Holiday weekend, the final is likely to occur on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Where to watch League One 2025 playoffs on TV & live stream

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Sky GO U.S. N/A ESPN+

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights to English Football League (EFL) matches in the United Kingdom (UK) and the League One playoffs will be shown live on Sky Sports Football/Main Event and will also be available to stream live online using Sky GO.

ESPN+ will show the League One playoff semi-finals and final in the United States (U.S.).

Who won the League One playoffs in 2024?

In 2024, Oxford triumphed in the League One playoffs, defeating Bolton Wanderers 2-1 in an exhilarating final at Wembley Stadium. Oxford's victory marked their return to the Championship, capping off a hard-fought playoff campaign.

The League One playoffs consistently deliver unforgettable moments, and 2025 looks set to continue the tradition. Stay tuned for updates as the regular season wraps up and the final playoff spots are decided.