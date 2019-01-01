League Cup: Iwobi makes first Everton start against Lincoln City
Alex Iwobi will make his first Everton start against Lincoln City in the League Cup, three weeks after he completed a £40 million move to the club.
His selection in the starting XI comes after he made his debut as a second-half substitute in the Toffees’ 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Friday.
Iwobi is yet to play a full 90 minutes since he moved to the Goodison Park from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.
The Super Eagles forward joins fellow summer-signings Djibril Sidibe, Fabian Delph and Moise Kean in making his first full debut.
He will be hoping to guide Everton to the third round of the League Cup at Sincil Bank.