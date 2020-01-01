Lazarus Phiri: Zesco United seal signing of winger from Green Eagles

The Team Ya Ziko have unveiled their second signing as they get ready for the new campaign

Zesco United have started a rebuilding process with the arrival of Lazarus Phiri from Green Eagles.

The Team ya Ziko had a disappointing campaign last term, missing out on a ticket to represent the country in Caf competitions for the first time in ten years.

“Zesco United is delighted to confirm the arrival of Lazarus Phiri from Green Eagles. The former Kansanshi Dynamos winger has signed a one-year loan contract subject to completing medicals,” the club confirmed on their official website.

Zesco United technical chairman Peter Mutale, who witnessed the signing ceremony, said: “Lazarus is a young player who has a bright future ahead of him. He is an exciting winger who will bring speed to our game. This is also a great opportunity for him to shine at the biggest stage of the Zambian game.

“He has joined us on a one-year loan spell with a chance to extend. As a club, we want to get the best on the market.”

On signing for the club, the winger revealed: “It is rare that one gets such an opportunity to play for a big club like Zesco United. This is an important moment for me to prove that I am worth playing for this club. My focus now is to work hard and help the team win trophies.”

On Friday, Zesco United announced their first signing in Bruce Musakanya from Red Arrows. The Zambian international attacking midfielder signed a two-year contract to join the Ndola-based club.

The 26-year-old Musakanya was excited to sign for Zesco United: “I am very excited to sign for a big club like Zesco United. My aim is to work hard and help the team win the league and qualify for Caf next season," he also told the club website.

“It was unfortunate that the team didn’t qualify for continental football owing to the fact that the league ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Musakanya further revealed his main mission is to win the league title with the club in the new campaign.

“It is my mission to win my first career league title with Zesco United. This is a big opportunity for me. I will work hard to make everyone happy at the club," he concluded.

Zesco United is also the home of three Kenyan players - goalkeeper Ian Otieno, striker Jesse Were and defender David Owino.