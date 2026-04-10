Lautaro suffered an injury in the dying seconds of the Serie A clash

Inter Milan have confirmed that Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez faces a fresh injury layoff that could rule him out of upcoming matches.

During his previous absence because of another muscle issue, the Nerazzurri won only two of seven matches, drawing three and losing two.





Inter Milan said in an official statement: “Lautaro Martínez underwent clinical and medical examinations today at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano.”

The Serie A leaders added: “The tests revealed a slight strain in the soleus muscle of his left leg, and the Argentine striker’s condition will be reassessed over the next few days.”

Sky Sport Italia reports he will be sidelined for at least two weeks



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The Nerazzurri captain had returned to action last Sunday after more than a month out, scoring twice in the 5-2 win over Roma.

Lautaro currently leads Serie A’s scoring charts with 16 goals in 26 appearances.



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