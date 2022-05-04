Lautaro's agent responds to transfer talk amid Arsenal links & reveals Argentina star's desire to deliver 'Messi's World Cup'

Lautaro Martinez is "not thinking" about leaving Inter amid reports that Arsenal hope to sign the striker this summer, his agent has said.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attack with the capture of a new forward in the upcoming transfer window and the Argentina international is reported to be one of their main targets.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked to the 24-year-old, but now his representative, Alejandro Camano, says he is not considering a move away from San Siro.

What has been said about Lautaro Martinez's future?

Camano said on Radio Colonia: “We are not depending on a transfer, he is at Inter, he is happy, the city is wonderful.

"Sometimes the press publishes things about a transfer but Lautaro is thinking about Inter, giving the people of Inter joy, becoming champions and working for the World Cup."

Lautaro dreaming of World Cup glory

Martinez is expected to play a key role for Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The tournament could be Lionel Messi's last in the Albiceleste jersey as the Paris Saint-Germain star admitted recently that he will consider his future with the national team at the end of the year.

His fellow Argentina star is looking forward to the competition and hopes to help secure the World Cup trophy with the icon.

"Lautaro is amazed to play with the Argentine national team, they are all behind Messi, we believe that this is Messi's World Cup," Camano added.

"If Lautaro can score all the possible goals to bring that joy to the country, he will do everything possible."

