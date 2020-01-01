Lautaro and Vela among striker options for Barcelona as Suarez injury alters January plans at Camp Nou

The injury to the Uruguay striker means the Catalan side must begin looking for adequate cover, but they do not have many affordable options

Lautaro Martinez and Carlos Vela are among the attackers are considering as they look to sign a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez.

The striker has been ruled out for four months after having an operation on a knee injury that flared up again during his side's Supercopa de Espana semi-final loss to in on Thursday.

The Catalan side were hoping to avoid dipping into the transfer market in January but without adequate cover for the 32-year-old in the squad, they are forced to start the hunt for new options.

Although the Camp Nou outfit need a quality attacker to aid their and challenge, they cannot afford to spend big this winter.

Their financial situation means that one of their top targets, Lautaro, may be out of their reach at this point.

Barca are said to have made the star their top target, but were planning on waiting until the summer to launch a bid.

The international's €111 million (£95m/$123m) release clause is only active for two weeks in July, meaning Barca must try to talk Inter into a fair deal, but the Italian club will not be interested in letting one of their star players leave in the middle of the season while they remain in contention for the title.

LAFC star Vela was linked to a Camp Nou switch last January and his name has been mentioned again in recent months.

The international has said many times that he would like to return to the Spanish top-flight and he already has a great relationship with Barca star Antoine Griezmann.

He could be the only option available to the Spanish champions due to his experience, but it will take a big bid to convince the side to let him go.

Also on the club's list are striker Edinson Cavani and Paco Alcacer, who left Barcelona to become a sensation at .

However, the strained relationship between the two clubs will make any pursuit of Suarez's Uruguay team-mate difficult, while Alcacer may be reluctant to go back to the club he failed to impress during his initial two-year spell there.

Alcacer is open to playing in again, though, and he looks set to fall down the pecking order in after his side bought Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg this month.

Barca will try to offload some players in January, such as Inter target Arturo Vidal, to finance their bid for a new attacker but their current options are few and expensive. It remains unclear who they will sign, but it is obvious they need someone.